Driver taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole

News September 1st, 2025

One person was taken to hospital after crashing into a utility pole in St. John’s early Monday morning.

At about 4:15 a.m. emergency crews were called to Waterford Bridge Road, near the intersection with Road de Luxe. The driver of a sedan had lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a utility pole. The force of the collision caused significant damage to the vehicle, and partially cracked the pole at its base.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were summoned to the scene to assess damage to the pole.

