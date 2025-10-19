Driver narrowly misses pond in single-vehicle crash

News October 19th, 2025

The driver of a vehicle that went off the road in St. John’s on Sunday afternoon narrowly escaped going into a pond.

Emergency crews were called to Allandale Road, near Long Pond, shortly before 4:30 p.m.. The driver of a vehicle lost control, going off the road near a walking trail. The vehicle traveled nearly thirty metres down an embankment and through some bushes, coming to rest with its front wheels in the water.

Paramedics assessed the driver of the vehicle and took them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Traffic was slowed in the area as crews responded, and as the vehicle was removed.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Allandale Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

There were no serious injuries reported after a vehicle nearly wound up in Long Pond on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News) There were no serious injuries reported after a vehicle nearly wound up in Long Pond on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)