Driver facing charges after late-night collision sends one person to hospital

News September 6th, 2025

A collision in the west end of St. John’s late Friday night sent one person to hospital, and left another facing charges.

The collision happened at the intersection of Forbes Street and Bartlett Place shortly before midnight. Both vehicles involved sustained extensive damage in the t-bone collision, with the driver of one of the cars being taken to hospital by paramedics. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.

The 31 year old driver of the second car, while uninjured, was taken to police headquarters for breath testing. As a result, the male has been charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired. His drivers licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

Video from the scene of a collision on the west end of St. John’s late Friday night.

One person was taken to hospital following a collision in the west end of St. John's late Friday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)