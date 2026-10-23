Don’t forget your PJs at home, it’s Jamarama Day

Local News, News October 23rd, 2026

Today is the 15th annual Jamarama Day in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Jamarama Day is an annual pajama-themed fundraiser held by the Janeway Hospital Foundation. Schools, workplaces, daycares and other organizations wear pajamas for the day to stand in solidarity with young patients at the Janeway Children’s Hospital who often have to stay in hospital PJs.

Each year this initiative raises critical funds for medical equipment, paediatric search and so much more.

Don’t forget to wear your PJs today and donate to the Janeway.