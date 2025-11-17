Disruption of laboratory services at Dr. Hugh Twomey Health Centre

Health, News November 17th, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public of a temporary disruption of laboratory services at the Dr. Hugh Twomey Health Centre, in Botwood until Tuesday, November 18 at 8:30 a.m.

Emergency blood collection services are not affected at this time. If routine laboratory services are required, patients may choose to travel to another health-care facility. NLHS says the temporary disruption will not affect the services provided by the emergency and medical imaging departments.