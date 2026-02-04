Desmond Downey found guilty of manslaughter

Justice, News February 4th, 2026

The province’s Supreme Court issued a written summary of its findings in the case Desmond Downey, who was found guilty of manslaughter late last week.

Justice Vikas Khaladkar found Downey guilty of manslaughter, following the death of 71-year-old Douglas Hunt during an altercation on Wishingwell Road on March 3, 2022. The judge found that with one strike, Downey caused blunt force trauma to the victim, who had osteoporosis and a heart condition. That blunt force trauma, says the judge, caused a brain bleed that resulted in Hunt’s death.

The judge noted that it was an unusual case – because of only one strike – perhaps a push or a slap, resulted in the victims death. Downey will appear in court next month for sentencing submissions.