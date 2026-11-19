News November 19th, 2026

Police in Deer Lake arrested a 65-year-old woman after responding to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on November 17, police responded to a 911 call reporting a single vehicle off the road in the George Aaron Drive area of Deer Lake. The driver was located inside the vehicle and assessed by Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene. No injuries were reported to police.

Officers noted signs of impairment by alcohol and provided a demand for a roadside breath test. The 65-year-old woman repeatedly failed to provide an adequate sample for testing and was charged with failure or refusal to comply with a breath demand.

She will appear in Provincial Court in January 2027 to answer to charges of failure or refusal to comply with a breath demand and impaired operation of a motor vehicle. In addition, her driver’s licence was suspended, and her vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

Refusing or failing to comply with a demand issued by police as part of an impaired operation investigation is a criminal offence. If convicted, this offence carries the same penalties as a charge of impaired operation.

Impaired drivers place themselves and all others who share the roadway at increased risk of serious injury or death. RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is dedicated to keeping roadways safe and free from those who make the reckless choice to drive while impaired. If you suspect a driver is operating a vehicle while impaired, please call 911 immediately to make a report.