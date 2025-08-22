Deer Lake RCMP and Ground Search and Rescue assist stranded berry picker near Birchy Narrows

News August 22nd, 2025

Deer Lake Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) returned a berry picker to safety on Thursday, after she was stranded on remote trail near Birchy Narrows.

On August 20, police received a report of a 64-year-old woman who was stranded on a backwoods trail after her vehicle failed to start. The woman, who was out on the trail to pick berries, reported that she was not injured and that she had the proper supplies to remain in place overnight, including warm clothes, food and water. She was also able to share her GPS coordinates with police, who engaged Deer Lake GSAR to assist in locating her.

The following morning, GSAR volunteers located the stranded woman in good health. They were able to boost the battery in her vehicle, and she was able to drive back to safety.