Dean Penney trial to resume Tuesday

Justice, News April 19th, 2026

Dean Penney’s first degree murder trial in Corner Brook takes a break Monday and resumes Tuesday. After a decade of unanswered questions and speculation on what happened to Jennifer Hillier-Penney after going missing in 2016, the court heard new details this past week. A sting, on her estranged husband Dean Penney, a confession to a fictitious crime boss in 2023, an alleged accident that he tried to cover up. With a recap on the week’s events, here is NTV’s Becky Daley. And a warning to our viewers, many of the details are disturbing.