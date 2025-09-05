Deadline approaching for 100th anniversary scholarship program

News September 5th, 2025

The deadline to apply for the scholarship program commemorating the 100th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote and hold public office is fast approaching.

This scholarship program will support the leadership development and or post-secondary goals of young women in grades 10-12.

One hundred one-time disbursements of $1,000 will be awarded based on community contributions and leadership potential, demonstrated passion or initiative for leadership in school and the community, and academic performance.

The deadline to apply is October 31. Scholarships will be awarded in January 2026.