CUPE serves notice to province to begin next round of collective bargaining

News, Politics September 1st, 2025

CUPE used Labour Day to serve the provincial government with notice to bargain on behalf of public sector workers.

The union represents about 4,000 provincial public sector workers in health care, longterm care, housing, schools, libraries, transition and group homes, and Government House. The current collective agreement expires March 31, 2026.

“Each and every day, our members show their unwavering dedication to the people of this province, and their love for the important work they do,” said CUPE Newfoundland and Labrador President Sherry Hillier, “and they want a contract that reflects that.

“These workers have given us a clear mandate for this round of bargaining: fair wages, safer working conditions, and improved job security and we are proud to start the fight to ensure they get a deal all workers are proud of.”