Business

Business

Crust Craft Bakery Hosts Grand Reopening Event Today

Business, News

Crust Craft Bakery reopened its doors last month in their new location at Choices for Youth’s Social Enterprise and Innovation Hub. To celebrate the opening of their new space, Crust Craft Bakery is hosting an official Grand Reopening.

Crust Craft Bakery not only offers delicious pizza and baked goods but also provides life-changing training and employment opportunities for vulnerable youth under 30 through their social enterprise.

Operating on Pearson Street since 2022, Crust Craft Bakery has long been known for its mouth-watering pizzas, delightful baked treats, and commitment to creating social impact.

As a social enterprise owned and operated by Choices for Youth, the business provides vital hands-on training, support, and work experience for youth who face barriers to employment.

Related Articles

New report outlines recommendations to improve the local film industry
Read more
Quinlan Brothers outline next steps after charges dismissed
Read more
Quinlan Brothers ‘vindicated’ as court dismisses charges of processing dead snow crab
Read more
Ottawa appoints former premier Dwight Ball to chair Canada Development Investment Corp.
Read more
Manufacturing Insights Conference 2025 taking place Thursday in St. John’s
Read more
Two companies face OHS charges after workplace fatality in 2023 in Labrador
Read more
Back to top