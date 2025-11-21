Crust Craft Bakery Hosts Grand Reopening Event Today

Business, News November 21st, 2025

Crust Craft Bakery reopened its doors last month in their new location at Choices for Youth’s Social Enterprise and Innovation Hub. To celebrate the opening of their new space, Crust Craft Bakery is hosting an official Grand Reopening.

Crust Craft Bakery not only offers delicious pizza and baked goods but also provides life-changing training and employment opportunities for vulnerable youth under 30 through their social enterprise.

Operating on Pearson Street since 2022, Crust Craft Bakery has long been known for its mouth-watering pizzas, delightful baked treats, and commitment to creating social impact.

As a social enterprise owned and operated by Choices for Youth, the business provides vital hands-on training, support, and work experience for youth who face barriers to employment.