Cruise Ships arriving in St. John’s today and tomorrow

September 2nd, 2025

The cruise ship season continues in St. John’s with cruise ships expected today and tomorrow.

The Volendam with 1839 passengers is scheduled to arrive in the Port of St. John’s at 8:00 a.m. today and depart at 5:00 p.m.

The Norwegian Jewel is scheduled to arrive tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. and depart at 6:00 p.m. The Seven Seas Splendor, with 754 passengers, is scheduled to arrive at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday and depart at 8:00 p.m.

Parking is limited on Harbour Drive during cruise ship visits to accommodate tour operators and other passenger transportation.