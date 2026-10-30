Corner Brook Royals taking leave of absence for next senior hockey season, citing Civic Centre lockout and current league model

News, Sports October 30th, 2026

The Corner Brook Royals have informed Central West Senior Hockey League that the team will take a leave of absence from league play for the 2026-2027 season.

Following extensive discussions, the club’s Executive Committee determined that it cannot operate a sustainable and competitive program under the current circumstances.

“While the closure of the Corner Brook Civic Centre was a major contributing factor, it was not the sole reason behind this decision,” the organization wrote in a news release. “The Executive Committee also believes the current league model is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain. Changing regional demographics, rising costs, and economic realities have made it more challenging for teams to ice competitive rosters and operate sustainably. The Royals encourage meaningful discussions about the future of senior hockey and believe changes are needed to ensure all member clubs have a fair opportunity to compete and be successful.”