Corner Brook man arrested on weapons offences
The RNC has charged a man with weapons offences following a call to Margaret Bowater Park.
Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, officers descended on the city park following a report that someone was in possession of a firearm. Responding officers located and arrested a man without incident. During a search of his property, officers located a BB gun.
Joseph Bennett, 35, has been charged with:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unlawful possession of a firearm while under a prohibition
The accused will appear in court today.