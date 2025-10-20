Corner Brook man arrested on weapons offences

News October 20th, 2025

The RNC has charged a man with weapons offences following a call to Margaret Bowater Park.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, officers descended on the city park following a report that someone was in possession of a firearm. Responding officers located and arrested a man without incident. During a search of his property, officers located a BB gun.

Joseph Bennett, 35, has been charged with:

Careless use of a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unlawful possession of a firearm while under a prohibition

The accused will appear in court today.