Contract awarded for MSC Baltic III; update coming today

News, Travel May 4th, 2026

It’s been over a year since the MSC Baltic III grounded in Cedar Cove. The vessel has since sustained significant damage after sitting through plenty of storms and the hull continues to break apart, sinking the stern of the vessel further. The Canadian Coast Guard has been working alongside MSC to maintain the vessel over the last year have.

Mediteranian Ship Company (MSC) announced there will be a technical briefing for members of the media today; that’s after Resolve Marine’ was awarded the contract for the wreck removal phases of the MSC Baltic operation.

We will hear from the company today on what those next steps looks like.