Construction starting on Family Care Team locations in Port aux Basques and Grand Falls-Windsor 

Construction of new facilities for family care teams in Port aux Basques and Grand Falls-Windsor is underway.

In Port aux Basques, $1.4 million will be provided annually for 20 years to lease more than 22,000 square feet of office space at 191 Hardy’s Arterial Road, Grand Bay East.

The space will become the new home of the Port aux Basques/Southwest Coast Family Care Team and other community-based health services. Construction is anticipated to be completed in late 2026.

GDR Enterprises is providing 21,000 square feet of space for 20 years for $1.3 million annually for a new space on St. Catherine’s Street in Grand Falls-Windsor. This location will become the site of the Exploits Family Care Team and other community-based health services. Construction is anticipated to be completed in early 2027.

Both locations will include treatment spaces for health professionals such as physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, social navigators, clerical staff and visiting providers that may include dietitians, counsellors and pharmacists. There will be patient exam, interview, consultation, education, treatment rooms and counselling rooms.