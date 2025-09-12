Conservation officers responding to reports of wolves in Mary’s Harbour

News September 12th, 2025

Conservation officers are responding to reports of two wolves around the community of Mary’s Harbour in Labrador.

Any garbage should be properly stored, and pets should be kept inside or under close supervision. Wolves have occasionally been known to attack small to medium-sized pets.

Anyone who encounters a wolf should never approach or crowd the animal, give the animal an escape route, back away slowly, but do not run, and if a wolf approaches you, act in a loud and aggressive manner by waving your arms and shouting.

Any wolf sightings in the Mary’s Harbour area should be reported to the Port Hope – Simpson Forest Management Office.