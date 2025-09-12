NEWS

News

Conservation officers responding to reports of wolves in Mary’s Harbour

News

Conservation officers are responding to reports of two wolves around the community of Mary’s Harbour in Labrador. 

Any garbage should be properly stored, and pets should be kept inside or under close supervision. Wolves have occasionally been known to attack small to medium-sized pets.

Anyone who encounters a wolf should never approach or crowd the animal, give the animal an escape route, back away slowly, but do not run, and if a wolf approaches you, act in a loud and aggressive manner by waving your arms and shouting. 

Any wolf sightings in the Mary’s Harbour area should be reported to the Port Hope – Simpson Forest Management Office.

Related Articles

Individual Facing Several Charges for Wild Life Act Violation
Read more
Enforcement Officials Seek Information to Support Caribou Poaching Investigation in Central
Read more
Residents reminded not to handle, feed or relocate wildlife
Read more
At least 30 structures destroyed after wildfire burns through Adam’s Cove
Read more
Places to Go: Always in Vogue celebrating 60 years in business
Read more
Places to Go: Arbour Restaurant in Bay Bulls
Read more
Back to top