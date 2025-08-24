Conditions favourable for battling Kingston fire, while Martin Lake fire now ‘under control,’ province says in update

News August 24th, 2025

Conditions are favourable for battling the Conception Bay North wildfire, while the central Newfoundland fire is now under control, the province said in an update Sunday.

Kingston

Today’s forecast of clear skies, south-west winds and sunshine mean favourable conditions for aerial and ground suppression.

The ceiling is clearing above the Kingston wildfire, allowing for heavy capacity helicopters to assist with bucketing and work the edge of the fire where required. Ground crews and light helicopters bucketing will continue suppression efforts working challenging hot spots. The wildfire remains categorized as “Out of Control” and is approximately 10,095 hectares.

A dozen ground crew members from Newfoundland and Labrador, 20 from Ontario, and 42 from British Columbia, along with three Canadian Armed Forces platoons will remain working their sections of the fire.

Efforts will remain focused and persistent in the days ahead with air and ground supports maintaining a strong response.

Paddy’s Pond

The Paddy’s Pond wildfire is an estimated 318 hectares in size and classified as “Under Control” which means the wildfire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure there will be no further spread. Two Newfoundland and Labrador ground crew continue to be onsite monitoring the wildfire for any changes.

Martin Lake

The Martin Lake wildfire has seen a status shift to “Under Control.” Updated mapping now estimates the size of the wildfire at 1,633 hectares. Ground crews from Newfoundland and Labrador will continue working hot spots and monitoring. Helicopters bucketing will provide support as needed.

A portion of the Miguel Lake resource road has been re-opened, located three kilometres from Route 360 (Bay d’Espoir Highway). Access to cabins beyond Miguel Lake, as well as cabins in the Martin Lake and Rushy Pond areas, remains closed at this time. Residents are advised to limit road use to local traffic only.