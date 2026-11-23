News November 23rd, 2026

Conception Bay South Fire Department’s very own Firefighter Emily Spracklin and Captain Sean Lawlor raced to incredible finishes at the 2026 Firefighter Challenge World Championship, held last month in Las Vegas.

Spracklin placed fifth in the world and Captain Lawlor placed 19th, each in their individual age group.﻿

The competition puts real firefighting skills to the test in a race against the clock. In full firefighting gear and breathing equipment, competitors climb a five-storey tower, haul equipment, drag a fire hose and pull a 165-pound rescue dummy across the finish line.

Spracklin and Lawlor also raced together, finishing ninth in the world in the mixed tandem, an event where two firefighters from the same department split the course.

Spracklin capped off her first world championship appearance with a bronze medal in the women’s tandem, racing alongside a firefighter from Quebec. Captain Lawlor added two more strong results, placing fifth in the men’s tandem and sixth in the men’s relay in his age group.