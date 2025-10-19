Comedy legend Mary Walsh releases debut comedy album ‘A One Night Stand with Mary Walsh’

News October 19th, 2025

After years of memorable characters, bold satire, and cultural impact, Mary Walsh steps into a new medium: comedy recorded for streaming. Her debut album, A One Night Stand with Mary Walsh, is now available now across all streaming services.

This project distills Walsh’s sharp comedic sensibility into a 360-degree audio experience. Expect stories both personal and political, characters you’ll recognize, and surprises that only she can deliver. Her signature intelligence and her uniquely Canadian voice are front and center in this first comedy record.

This album is not just a celebration of laughter — it’s a statement of continued relevance. Walsh’s work has always engaged with the times, and here she delivers fresh content that resonates with today’s social and political moment.

Release Details:

Title: A One Night Stand with Mary Walsh

A One Night Stand with Mary Walsh Highlights: Stand-up routines, storytelling, persona bits

Stand-up routines, storytelling, persona bits Availability: Streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, etc.

Walsh continues to build on a vast legacy — she’s currently involved in film, television, writing, and public commentary. This album is the next step in her creative journey.