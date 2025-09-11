Collision with parked car results in man issued several tickets

News September 11th, 2025

Early on Wednesday morning, the RNC responded to a collision on Penneywell Road in St. John’s.

On scene, officers observed that a vehicle driving on Pennywell Road had collided with a parked car. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, and witnesses reported that the driver responsible had fled the scene on foot.

A short distance from the collision, police located the 56-year-old male driver.

He was issued tickets for driving with a suspended license, having no insurance, driving with an expired registration, and failing to notify the transfer of ownership to motor registration.

He was released to appear in court at a later date.