Collision results in rollover, sends two people to hospital

Local News, News October 11th, 2026

Two people were taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon following a dramatic collision in the west end of St. John’s.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the entrance of the Village Mall on Hamlyn Road. A three-vehicle collision had occurred, sending an SUV onto its roof, and coming to rest on a traffic island. Firefighters had to stabilize that vehicle as they helped one of its occupants from inside. They were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of a sedan was also taken to hospital. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

A metrobus was also involved, having been struck by the rolling SUV. That impact shattered windows near the driver of the bus, who was reportedly uninjured. There were also no injuries reported to any passengers of the bus.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed Hamlyn Road in the immediate area to investigate the collision.

Video from the scene of a dramatic collision in the west end of St. John’s on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)