Collision in Boyd’s Cove sends three people to hospital

Lewisporte RCMP are investigating after a motor vehicle collision in Boyd’s Cove on Nov. 26 sent three people to hospital. 

On Wednesday at about 3:45 p.m., Lewisporte RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving two pickup trucks at the intersection of Routes 340 and 331 near Boyd’s Cove.

Members of the Boyd’s Cove – Boyd’s Harbour Fire Department, Summerford Fire Rescue and emergency medical services personnel were engaged in the response to the scene and assisted in extracting one occupant trapped in a vehicle.

Both drivers and one passenger were transported to the James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre in Gander with serious injuries.

The collision resulted in closure of the intersection for several hours on Wednesday evening. A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact the Lewisporte RCMP at 709-535-8637.

