CMHA-NL offers free mental health resources after summer wildfires

News October 25th, 2025

The Canadian Mental Health Association in this province is stepping up to help support those impacted by wildfires this past summer.

The new effort, dubbed Project Resilience, is meant to support those affected by the Kingston, Holyrood, and Paddy’s Pond wildfires over the summer. Education and training to support mental health resilience and suicide prevention will be offered free of charge to community members, first responders, youth, and anyone else needing support in these areas.

For more information on how to participate, you can visit the Canadian Mental Health Association’s website: https://cmhanl.ca/community-lifelines/