Closure of road connecting Commonwealth Avenue and Robert E. Howlett Highway starting today

News, Traffic September 22nd, 2025

Starting today, there will be a temporary closure of the section of road connecting Commonwealth Avenue and Route 3, which will include the underpass portion.

The closure is needed to facilitate the construction of a new roundabout, which is part of the completion of the final phase of the Team Gushue Highway and is expected to be in place for approximately six weeks.

Motorists travelling east can detour via Old Placentia Road, Richard Nolan Drive and Ruby Line, while those travelling west can detour via Brookfield Road, Pearltown Road, Old Bay Bulls Road and Ruby Line.