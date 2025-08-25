Closure of eastbound on-ramp between Trans-Canada Highway and the Veterans Memorial Highway starts today

News, Traffic August 25th, 2025

Starting today, the exit ramp connecting the eastbound portion of the Trans-Canada Highway to the Veterans Memorial Highway and Roaches Line will be temporarily closed.

The closure is necessary to facilitate bridge repair work.

There will be a lane reduction near the Roaches Line underpass.

During the closure, motorists accessing this highway from the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound lanes and the Mahers Cabin area are advised to use the Brigus Junction interchange to return to the area.