Clearing efforts planned to help support Conception Bay North residents

News April 16th, 2026

The province is making sure people in Conception Bay North continue to receive the support they need after devastating wildfires ravaged the region last summer. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure today issued a public tender for roadside brush clearing on Route 70 from Spout Cove Bridge to the northern boundary of the Town of Northern Bay. The tender closes on April 30.

Information on public calls for bids issued and awarded by the provincial government and other public bodies is available by visiting www.merx.com/govnl

Roadside brush clearing is designed to make it easier for motorists to spot animals near the highway, increases visibility in areas with turns and hills, provides more space for snow removal, and makes highway signs easier to see. In this particular situation, brush clearing will also aid in the removal of the charred foliage resulting from the wildfires.

The Department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands is also allocating an additional 50 hectares of domestic cutting area for the North Shore mainly targeting burnt timber near communities.



The existing and additional domestic harvest area includes locations within the Town of Small Point-Broad Cove-Blackhead-Adam’s Cove, as well as the unincorporated communities of Kingston, Western Bay, Ochre Pit Cove, and Northern Bay. In addition, the volume of wood that can be cut per domestic permit in these special cutting zones will be doubled.



Anyone who currently holds a domestic cutting permit in these areas can contact the Paddy’s Pond Forest Management Office at 709-729-4180 to adjust their permits.

Information regarding domestic harvest blocks can be found here.

The Cabinet Committee on Conception Bay North Response and Recovery will continue to work with local leaders, community members, and emergency partners to make sure people get the help they need to restore, recover, and build back stronger.