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Clarenville RCMP tickets three speeders in under an hour

Justice, News

Clarenville RCMP ticketed three drivers who were caught speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday evening.

Between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on April 16, officers on patrol near Clarenville stopped three separate vehicles after radar confirmed speeds over the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr. A St. John’s woman was stopped for travelling at 129 km/hr, an Ontario man was observed travelling at 128 km/hr and a St. John’s man was clocked going 126 km/hr.

All three drivers were issued tickets for speeding under the Highway Traffic Act.

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