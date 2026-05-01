Clarenville RCMP stops four speeding vehicles in ninety minutes

Justice, News May 1st, 2026

Four drivers were stopped for speeding in less than 90 minutes during a weekday traffic patrol in the Clarenville area Wednesday. Two received tickets under the Highway Traffic Act, while the other two were issued warnings for their speed. A fifth driver was also stopped for speeding later that night on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sunnyside and issued a ticket.

One driver was stopped on Route 230 for their speed and received a ticket for having an expired registration. Another driver, towing a commercial trailer near the Random Island causeway, was issued a ticket after police determined that the trailer’s registration had lapsed.

All four drivers were issued warnings for speeding.

Later that evening, around 8:15 p.m., an officer on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sunnyside exit stopped a vehicle travelling 144 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone. The driver was issued a ticket for exceeding the speed limit.