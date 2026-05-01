Clarenville RCMP arrests man for impaired operation after single vehicle crash

Justice, News May 1st, 2026

Clarenville RCMP arrested a 39-year-old man for impaired operation after responding to a report of a single vehicle crash on Route 230 early Thursday morning.

On April 30, shortly after 2:00 a.m., Clarenville RCMP received a report of a single vehicle crash on Route 230 near Georges Brook. The Georges Brook Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene. Emergency responders located the vehicle, but the driver had fled the crash on foot.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was safely located a short distance away by police and showed clear signs of impairment. He was arrested for impaired operation, and resisted as police took him into custody. During a search of the vehicle, officers also seized a quantity of improperly stored cannabis.

He was transported to the detachment where breath samples confirmed he was over the legal limit. He was held overnight before he was released from custody, and will appear in court in June 2026 to faces charges of:

Impaired operation

Impaired operation over 80mg%

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

The driver was also issued a ticket under the Cannabis Control Act for operating a vehicle with cannabis readily available. All drivers are reminded that it is illegal to transport cannabis in a vehicle if it is open, not in its original packaging, or can be reached (accessed) by those in the vehicle.