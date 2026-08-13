City looking for public input on permanent location for St. John’s landmark sign

News August 13th, 2026

The City of St. John’s is seeking public input to help determine the permanent location of a new landmark sign that will serve as both a community feature and a visitor attraction.

The sign is currently at its temporary location next to Mary Browns Centre and City Hall. This approach follows significant feedback received after the project’s initial announcement in 2025, which led to the decision to pause the original Bannerman Park location.

By experiencing the sign in a real-world setting, residents and interested parties can better understand its scale and presence and provide more informed input. The sign will be in place throughout the fall and residents are encouraged to visit the installation and share their feedback.

Engagement will be open until September 18, 2026. Feedback can be provided by:

Providing written feedback and ideas below.

Sending an email to engage@stjohns.ca ; or

; or Calling 311 and asking to speak to a member of the project team.

Staff will also be on location periodically during the engagement period to collect in-person feedback. Check the timeline on this page for updates or sign up for notifications.