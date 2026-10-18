Church Lads Brigade holds annual parade Local News, News October 18th, 2026 The Church Lads Brigade held its annual parade in St. John’s this weekend. Related Articles October 06, 2026 Sentencing hearing held for trio convicted of Golf Avenue murder in St. John’s Read more October 06, 2026 Police find no threat at Atlantic Place following an evacuation earlier today Read more October 06, 2026 RNC arrest second male for firearms offences following Torbay incident Read more October 05, 2026 Newfoundland explorer Justin Barbour returns from yet another expedition into the Labrador wild Read more October 05, 2026 Memorial University Students’ Union raises concerns over university job and program cuts Read more October 04, 2026 38th annual Rennies River Rubber Duck Race held this weekend Read more