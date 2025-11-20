Christmas Kettle Campaign Kicks Off at Hope in the City Breakfast

News November 20th, 2025

The Salvation Army is kicking off the holiday season today at its annual Hope in the City Breakfast, where it will officially launch the 2025 Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Money raised through the breakfast and the kettle campaign will support vital programs that help tackle food insecurity, provide housing supports, and deliver essential services to individuals and families across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Premier Tony Wakeham, Mayor Danny Breen, and Carolyn Reid, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Housing & Community Services, joined Salvation Army leaders to place the first donation of the season, marking the official start of this year’s campaign.

Funds collected at kettles throughout the region will help provide warmth, food, and hope during the Christmas season and well into the new year.