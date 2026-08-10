Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP investigating reported disturbance, asking public for information

Justice, News August 10th, 2026

Police in Port aux Basques are investigating after officers responded to a reported disturbance in the Main Street area early Sunday morning. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP as soon as possible.

On August 9, around 1:40 a.m., officers received a report of suspicious activity, including shouting and loud noises suggesting a disturbance, in the Main Street area of Port aux Basques. The caller also reported being followed by an unknown man as they left the area towards the Town Hall.

The man was described as approximately 6 feet tall and slim, and was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Police began immediate patrols of the area and spoke with potential witnesses, but were unable to find the described man or the location of the possible disturbance.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking to speak with anyone with information about this incident, including witnesses and anyone with surveillance footage from the Main Street area of Port aux Basques during the early morning hours of Sunday, August 9.

If you have information that can support this investigation, please contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP as soon as possible at 709-695-2149.