Changes to school zone speed limit hours in St. John’s

News September 1st, 2025

Starting on Wednesday, there will be changes to school zones in St. John’s. School zone speed limit times will begin 30 minutes earlier, aligning with the Newfoundland and Labrador Highway Traffic Act.

The reduced speed limit of 30 km/h will be enforceable from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. This is a change from the current timeframe of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It supports the implementation of speed cameras at certain school zone locations.

School zone signs will be updated in the following areas:

Airport Heights Drive – Roncalli Elementary

Bond Street – Bishop Field Elementary

Canada Drive – Cowan Heights Elementary

Cowan Avenue – St. Matthew’s School

Doyles Road – Goulds Elementary

Elizabeth Avenue – Rennie’s River Elementary

Ennis Avenue – Vanier Elementary

Hazelwood Crescent – Hazelwood Elementary

Larkhall Street – Larkhall Academy

Linegar Avenue – St. John Bosco School

Middleton Street – Virginia Park Elementary

Mundy Pond Road – St. Teresa’s Elementary

Pennywell Road – Bishop Abraham Elementary

Toronto Street – Macdonald Drive Elementary

University Avenue – St. Andrew’s Elementary

Waterford Bridge Road – St. Mary’s Elementary