Changes to school zone speed limit hours in St. John’s
Starting on Wednesday, there will be changes to school zones in St. John’s. School zone speed limit times will begin 30 minutes earlier, aligning with the Newfoundland and Labrador Highway Traffic Act.
The reduced speed limit of 30 km/h will be enforceable from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. This is a change from the current timeframe of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It supports the implementation of speed cameras at certain school zone locations.
School zone signs will be updated in the following areas:
- Airport Heights Drive – Roncalli Elementary
- Bond Street – Bishop Field Elementary
- Canada Drive – Cowan Heights Elementary
- Cowan Avenue – St. Matthew’s School
- Doyles Road – Goulds Elementary
- Elizabeth Avenue – Rennie’s River Elementary
- Ennis Avenue – Vanier Elementary
- Hazelwood Crescent – Hazelwood Elementary
- Larkhall Street – Larkhall Academy
- Linegar Avenue – St. John Bosco School
- Middleton Street – Virginia Park Elementary
- Mundy Pond Road – St. Teresa’s Elementary
- Pennywell Road – Bishop Abraham Elementary
- Toronto Street – Macdonald Drive Elementary
- University Avenue – St. Andrew’s Elementary
- Waterford Bridge Road – St. Mary’s Elementary