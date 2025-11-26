Business

Cenovus Energy celebrates White Rose milestone

It was a full house at The Rooms for a special celebration marking 20 years of production for Cenovus and FPSO Searose on its White Rose Project. The Milestone marks two decades in the Jeanne d’Aarc basin, 350 kms off this provinces coastline. Today, Cenovus Energy CEO Jon Mckenzie said it’s time to hand the keys to the West White Rose extension project, aiming for another 14 years of production. First oil is anticipated in 2026.

The announcement of the latest step for Cenovus comes on the heels of Premier Wakeham’s ‘State Of The Province address’ where he told an audience of business leaders “We’re back in the oil business”. Jim Keating, OilCo CEO today celebrated the news adding the first tieback inthe White Rose field will produce 80 thousand barrels a day. Something he says will ‘arrest a decline’ in production that the industry has seen over the last few years.

