CBS Fire Department and Cougar SAR Conducting Training Exercises Today

News November 20th, 2025

The Conception Bay South Fire Department will be conducting cross-training operations with Cougar Search and Rescue beginning today, Thursday, November 20, and going to Saturday, November 22.

Residents may notice increased activity on the ground and in the air during these training exercises.

Low-flying aircraft may be observed. All activities are planned, monitored, and part of scheduled training designed to strengthen emergency response coordination between the agencies.