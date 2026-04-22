CBS Community Lifestyle Centre design revamped

News April 22nd, 2026

The Town of Conception Bay South is continuing to advance the Community Lifestyle Centre at The Gateway, with the project remaining on schedule for opening in 2027. The Town has shifted from the original concept model of an air-supported structure to a self-supporting steel structure that will reduce overall costs and improve long-term value for residents.

The decision was made once Council received updated estimates for the air supported structure, which saw expected project costs increase from $16M to $20M largely due to the impacts of ongoing trade and tariff issues. At that point, Council accepted the recommendation of its external consultant and staff to revisit pricing for a self-supporting steel structure. The new cost estimate for a steel structure came in at $22M, but with significantly lower annual operating costs, which would quickly absorb the $2M difference.

The primary driver behind proceeding with an air supported structure was that it was initially the least expensive option for building a new Community Lifestyle Centre that included the services Council committed. That cost preference has essentially been eroded with escalating prices to the point that it is no longer the lowest cost long term.

Work completed over the past year to progress the construction of a new recreation centre, such as key site-related road upgrades and servicing infrastructure, was required regardless of the final design; therefore, no expenses incurred to date are wasted. The overall project scope and timeline remain unaffected by any change in structure type. In addition, the footprint and size of the playing surface remain essentially the same.

Originally announced in January 2025, with funding support from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the 100,000 square-foot recreation facility will provide year-round indoor recreation and programming space to meet the growing needs of the growing community.

The facility will continue to support a wide range of activities, including court sports such as basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, as well as turf-based activities like football, soccer, baseball, softball, and ultimate frisbee. Community spaces and amenities will also be included to support local programming and events.