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Carbon Price Adjustment Updated for First Time in Over Two Years

News

Today’s fuel price update from the Public Utilities Board includes both changes to the market and an increase to the Carbon Price Adjustment. The Carbon Price Adjustment was first implemented on July 6, 2023 to help suppliers with the cost of complying with the federal Clean Fuel Regulations. It was last updated in January 2024, but today has risen by roughly 5 cents a litre for gas and diesel. In total, the price of gas has decreased by 0.1 cents per litre, and diesel is up by four cents.

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