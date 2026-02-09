Canadian freestyle skier Oldham wins Olympic bronze in slopestyle

News, Sports February 9th, 2026

Canada won its second medal at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy this morning, their second podium finish on the slopes. Team Canada’s medal tally rises to two medals with Megan Oldham’s slopestyle bronze.

It’s the first Olympic medal win for the 24-year-old freestyle skier from Parry Sound, Ont. She entered the final run in third place and earned her podium position with her best score of 76.46.

Neanwhile, Canada’s women’s hockey team is back in action this afternoon. The defending champions blanked Switzerland in their first game Saturday night, just days after their opening game was postponed after a norovirus outbreak on Team Finland. Canada is back in action late this afternoon against Czechia.

Also on the ice, heartbreak for Canada in mixed curling. The husband and wife team of Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman are out of medal contention. They dropped a 9-5 decision to South Korea last night, their fifth-straight loss at the Olympics.

Today’s action features a number of Olympic medal events – from skiing to speed skating as well as ski jumping and women’s snowboard.