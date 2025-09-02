Canadian Coast Guard closes seasonal Inshore Rescue Boat stations

News September 2nd, 2025

Another sure sign that fall is on the way is the closure of the Canadian Coast Guard’s Inshore Rescue Boat stations.

The stations in Conception Bay, Bonavista Bay, and Notre Dame Bay will close at 8:00 a.m. today.

The public can report an incident 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by calling the regional emergency line.

Ashore, Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services centres provide marine safety communications, while the response to each search and rescue case is coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax and the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre St. John’s.