Canada wins two more medals at the Olympic Winter Games in Italy

News, Sports February 12th, 2026

Canada’s medal count continues to climb at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

This morning, Canadian freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury won Olympic silver in the men’s moguls final. The 33-year-old from Quebec was Canada’s flagbearer at the opening ceremonies. It is his fourth career Olympic medal, adding to the gold at Pyeongchang 2018 and a pair of silver medals at the Sochi and Beijing Games. He is now the first freestyle skier in history to own four Olympic medals.

Meanwhile, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are Olympic bronze medallists after their incredible performance in the free dance segment. Heading into the free skate sitting in third place, they delivered a podium performance with their emotional routine inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night. This is the pair’s first Olympic medal.