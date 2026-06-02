Canada Post union accepts new agreement

Business, News June 2nd, 2026

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has voted to accept a new collective agreement with Canada Post. The union, which represents 55,000 Canada Post employees, shared Monday that four in five voted in favour of the five-year deal, which includes wage increases of 6.5 per cent and three per cent in the first two years.

It also locks in hikes that match the annual inflation rate in years three through five, on top of enhanced benefits and a weekend parcel delivery model. the parties will soon sign the agreements, which will remain in place until Jan. 31, 2029. The deal marks the end of a drawn-out saga of collective bargaining and rotating strikes while the Crown corporation worked to overhaul its business model while up against $5 billion in losses from 2018 to 2025.

In a statement, Canada Post called it a challenging two years, and thanked Canadians and businesses for their patience, vowing to work hard to regain the public’s trust.