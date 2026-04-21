Canada Post reports $1.57 billion loss before tax for 2025

News April 21st, 2026

Canada Post’s financial situation deteriorated significantly in 2025 as labour uncertainty weighed on the business, and decades-old rules and frameworks continued to impede the company’s modernization and its ability to compete. The severity of the Corporation’s financial situation underscores the urgency to transform and meet the modern needs of the country.

The company’s 2025 loss before tax of $1.57 billion widened by $728 million, or 86.7 per cent, compared to a loss before tax of $841 million in the prior year. It was the Corporation’s largest loss before tax on record. Revenue for the year declined by $315 million, or 4.7 per cent, compared to 2024, as parcel volumes fell sharply largely due to labour uncertainty throughout 2025.

Building on the federal government’s decision to lift long-standing policy and regulatory restrictions, Canada Post is proceeding with transformative measures to return the company to financial sustainability and renew the postal service to meet the needs of Canadians and Canadian businesses in today’s economy.