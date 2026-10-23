Canada Post provides update on plans to deliver a stronger postal service

Local News, News October 23rd, 2026

During their annual public meeting in Ottawa on Thursday, Canada Post senior leaders provided an update on the Corporation’s work to deliver a stronger and more modern postal service that can better support Canadians and businesses amid significant uncertainty for the country and its economy.

Speaking at Canada Post’s Annual Public Meeting, President and CEO Doug Ettinger said the Corporation recognizes the importance of securing the future of the postal service at a critical moment for all Canadians.

Here are some of the highlights:

The move to community mailboxes

Nearly four million addresses with door-to-door delivery will move to community mailboxes over the coming years, improving security of the mail and parcels while reducing delivery costs. The first of these addresses – in Sept-Îles, Quebec, and Winnipeg, Manitoba – started receiving mail at community mailboxes earlier this week.

To help Canadians prepare for the changes, the Corporation has launched an online tool that lets customers with door-to-door delivery enter their postal code to see when their area is scheduled for conversion to a community mailbox. The tool will be updated with more precise timing as schedules are finalized.

Customers with door-to-door delivery will continue to receive advance notice and communication throughout the process and before any changes are made. Canada Post offers a free Delivery Accommodation Program to help residential customers with functional limitations continue to access their mail.

Modernizing the post office network

Canada Post is taking a thoughtful approach to modernizing its post office network. The Corporation is starting with reviews of largely urban areas while maintaining its commitment to protect services for rural, remote and Indigenous communities. Each review follows an multi-step process that includes community feedback, market assessments, and communications with municipalities and stakeholders.

As Canada Post modernizes its post office network over the coming years, public input will be an important part of the process, helping to inform decisions as the Corporation moves forward. To support this effort, new posters in select post offices invite customers to complete a short online survey about the services they use, need and want in their local post offices. Additional communities will be included as this initiative expands across the country over time.

New services and support for Canadians and small businesses

Canada Post is making it easier for Canadians to send, receive and return parcels in ways that fit their busy lives. New and enhanced services include weekend parcel delivery and more convenient ways to return items. The Corporation is also responding to Canadians’ evolving needs by expanding the services available through its retail network, including greater access to financial services as well as parcel pickup and drop-off through alternative retail models.

Amid tariff uncertainty and global trade challenges, small businesses are under enormous pressure. Canada Post is supporting the small businesses that help power the Canadian economy with shipping discounts, competitive pricing and marketing and ecommerce solutions to help them reach customers and grow.

Financial update

Canada Post is focused on restoring confidence in the postal service, earning back customer trust and delivering reliable service to Canadians as the Corporation continues to operate in a challenging and competitive environment. Modernization initiatives and labour stability in 2026 provide the foundation for rebuilding.

While Canada Post’s loss before tax in the first half of 2026 was $482 million, the Corporation saw early signs of business recovery in the second quarter as customer confidence improved. Parcels revenue grew by 20.7 per cent in the second quarter, compared to the same period of 2025. As the Corporation works to improve core productivity and increase efficiencies, operating costs also declined by $119 million compared to the second quarter of the prior year.