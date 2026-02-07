Burin Peninsula RCMP celebrates Constable-for-a-Day Conor Matthews

News February 7th, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP welcomed a special recruit just before the holiday season – their Constable-for-a-Day, Conor Matthews.

Eight-year-old Conor was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer in 2024. Through his surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, he shared his dream of joining the RCMP one day. So, once Conor was officially in remission, the Burin Peninsula detachment and Detachment Assistant Krista Mitchell set out to make his wish come true, working with the family to create an unforgettable day.

On Dec. 18, officers arrived at Conor’s home early in the morning to ask him to report for duty. Under the guidance of Constable Jessie Collins and RCMP Safety Bear, his first shift began with a safety patrol at his school. Standing proudly with his brother and RCMP officers, he held signs reminding drivers to “Please Slow Down” and “Be Kind.”

The next stop was a full tour of the detachment, including the police vehicles. Conor even had his own desk assigned for the day. Later in the day, Conor responded to a call at the Smallwood Community Centre, where he made his very first arrest — The Grinch himself was caught causing trouble!

The Burin Peninsula RCMP were honoured to welcome Constable Conor for the day — and they look forward to seeing him back again in the future. RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador extend a heartfelt thank you to Conor’s family for their support, and to Constable Collins, S/Sgt. Colin Thorne, DA Krista Mitchell and all of the officers and employees at the Burin Peninsula RCMP detachment for creating such a meaningful experience for a remarkable young boy.