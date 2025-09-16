Burin Peninsula RCMP arrest wanted man after flight from police

Justice, News September 16th, 2025

A 39-year-old man who fled from police in a vehicle, then by foot, was arrested Monday afternoon by Burin Peninsula RCMP.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., on Sept. 15, 2025, Burin Peninsula RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Creston Causeway near Ville Marie Drive. The driver failed to stop and fled from police in a dangerous manner. In the interest of public safety, officers did not engage in pursuit.

A short time later, the same vehicle was found in Burin stopped near a vacant building. The driver was outside the vehicle when police arrived, and he fled into the nearby woods on foot.

Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and apprehended 39-year-old Christopher Collins Joyce.

Joyce was wanted by police on an arrest warrant for assault related charges. He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court today. He now faces additional charges of:

Resist arrest or obstruct a police officer – 2 counts;

Flight from police;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

In addition to criminal charges, Joyce has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving without due care and attention, crossing a solid line and driving a motor vehicle with non-transparent material on window.

The investigation is continuing.