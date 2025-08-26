Bridge rehabilitation on Columbus Drive begins today

News, Traffic August 26th, 2025

Today, bridge rehabilitation work will start on the Columbus Drive Overpass near Waterford Bridge Road.

The work will focus on sidewalks, the median, and work underneath the overpass. In spring 2026, work will resume to repair and repave the overpass deck.

Traffic on Columbus Drive and Waterford Bridge Road will be disrupted, and sections of the Bowring Park Duck Pond parking lot will be unavailable.

Eastbound traffic on Columbus Drive between Topsail Road and Bay Bulls Road will be reduced to one lane. Traffic on Waterford Bridge Road will also be reduced to one lane between the former Waterford Hospital main entrance and The Tower Corporate Campus.

Sidewalks will be closed as required to facilitate the work. The parking lot at the Bowring Park duck pond will remain open with limited parking.

The work is scheduled to be completed in summer 2026.