Bonavista RCMP seeking public’s assistance locating missing person David Kinden

Justice, News August 11th, 2026

Police in Bonavista are asking for the public’s assistance locating 44-year-old David Kinden. Police are concerned for his well-being and are hoping to speak with him as soon as possible.

Kinden was last seen around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10 leaving a trailer at Coffee Pond (also known locally as Crack Pond), off Route 235. He was wearing grey pants, a black Metallica t-shirt and black skateboard-style shoes.

If you have information about the current location of David Kinden, please call the Bonavista RCMP detachment at 709-468-7333 or 1-800-709-7267 (RCMP).